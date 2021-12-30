Justin Fields remains limited in practice; Andy Dalton a full participant

Nick Foles has seen action in only one game, starting and winning last week’s game against the Seahawks. He played only because of injuries to Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (groin) that had them on the inactive list for Week 16.

Fields and Dalton returned to practice this week, with Fields limited in both practices and Dalton full.

Dalton hasn’t played since the Dec. 5 loss to the Cardinals. Fields injured an ankle against the Vikings on Dec. 20. He finished that game, but the injury forced him to sit out Sunday’s game against Seattle.

The Bears are uncertain who starts Sunday against the Giants, but it’s obvious they would prefer the rookie Fields to get the start and the reps if he is healthy.

“He wants to be out there for his teammates,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said, via Sean Hammond of Shaw Media. “He wants to be out there every way he can to help us continue to finish the season strong. Getting those reps has been really good for him, which I think is great. He’s grown in a lot of different ways. Every rep he can get at this point, with how it has gone, will be valuable for him for the rest of his career.”

In other injury news, receiver Marquise Goodwin (illness) and tight end J.P. Holtz (personal) did not practice. Offensive lineman Jason Peters (ankle) remained limited.

Defensive back Duke Shelley (heel) was a full participant Thursday, a day after sitting out.

