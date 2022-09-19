Justin Fields recorded lowest PFF grade for the Bears offense after Week 2

Justin Fields recorded lowest PFF grade of Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The grades are in.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded each individual performance from the Bears' Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Guess who came out the lowest for the offense?

Justin Fields.

He recorded a 40.8 overall grade, the lowest of any offensive player for the Bears. PFF also handed him a 50.6 passing grade and 44.4 rushing grade.

After looking at his stat line, it shouldn't come as a surprise he graded so low.

RELATED: Grading Bears' offense, defense in loss vs. Rodgers, Packers

The second-year quarterback threw seven completions from 11 attempts for 70 total passing yards. He threw for zero touchdowns and one interception. On the other hand, Fields rushed the ball for 20 yards and a pylon-diving touchdown on the Bears' first drive.

A controversial goal line stop kept Fields from a second touchdown. But, the talking point of his stat line is his passing.

Fields didn't get many plays to throw the ball. Despite being down most of the game, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy chose to prominently run the ball. Fields mentioned after the game Getsy told him that would be the plan.

Technically, it worked. The Bears came away with 180 rushing yards from 27 attempts, equating to 6.7 yards per rush. But, the scoreboard would disagree with Getsy's game plan.

It displayed a lack of trust in the young quarterback. Through two weeks of football, Fields has throw 15 completions. He's only had 28 attempts to throw the ball this season.

The backup quarterback for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper Rush, threw the ball 31 times in his start on Sunday against the Bengals. Yes, he's a veteran, but how come the Cowboys trust him more than the Bears do with Fields?

Maybe Fields' PFF grade is reason to believe he shouldn't get the keys to the offense just yet. However, there's no better time to start overexercising a young quarterback with reps than now.

Story continues

Are the Bears trying to win a Super Bowl, or develop their young players for the long haul? The latter seems more likely to achieve this season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!