Justin Fields' quarterback education continues even while out for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In a season that is all about the development of quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears know they can't waste any reps, be it on the field or in his mind.

Fields missed the Bears' Week 12 loss to the New York Jets with a separated left shoulder. He watched backup Trevor Siemian orchestrate the offense from the sidelines and had constant conversations with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko about what Siemian was doing.

"We were conversating after every drive," Getsy said Thursday. "I think Andrew was doing it with Justin on the phone, and I was doing it with him on the field. Just constantly, just that same growth that we, just don’t wanna lose those opportunities for mental reps and why he did what he did and mistakes that he made and decisions he did well."

When asked about watching Siemian lead the offense, Fields mentioned a checkdown to running back Darrynton Evans that ended up going for 33 yards. Getting to that checkdown was an example of something the second-year quarterback can get better at as his quarterback education continues.

"That was an important play," Getsy said. "Yeah, that’s just a cool — your primary receiver got caught up, you didn’t wait until the second hitch, you know, to hold, hold, hold. You went one hitch, he wasn’t there, and he got right down to his check down, and it turned into an explosive. So all those moments are important that he can gather from whoever’s playing."

"Just how he got to him on time," Fields said of the checkdown. "Like usually you don’t get to that checkdown on time like that. Just how fast he got to it was very notable to me."

Fields was limited in practice Wednesday, but practiced in full Thursday, a positive sign he is trending toward returning Sunday when the Green Bay Packers visit Lambeau Fields. Siemian, who injured his oblique in pregame warm-ups before the loss to the Jets, has not practiced this week.

Whether or not Fields returns Sunday or after the bye, the Bears plan to pick up right where they left off -- stacking good practices and good habits.

"That's been the focus all year. Just that we continue to get better," Getsy said. "The film room sessions have been really good. He was locked in last week. He did a great job with that. He's locked in again. We just gotta make sure we continue to progress, and he's gotta continue to develop, he's gotta continue to get these experiences so that we can continue to learn from them, he can grow.

"Cause that's the biggest thing, these opportunities, it stinks that he wasn't able to be out there because he needs as many opportunities, experiences as he can, but obviously we're not going to risk it for just anything."

The on-field development of Fields is temporarily on pause, but the work in the classroom and on the sidelines continues. It's imperative there are no detours in a journey that will define the direction of the Bears' rebuild.

