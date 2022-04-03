Justin Fields’ quarterback coach details offseason training

The Chicago Bears kick off their offseason program on Monday, but quarterback Justin Fields has already been hard at work preparing for the new season.

Fields has organized workouts with teammates wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet, and he’s also trained with Colin Kaepernick.

Fields will have a new coaching staff in place this year, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. But Fields has had the same personal quarterbacks coach in Ron Veal since he was in sixth grade.

Veal recently appeared on 670 the Score, where he talked about Fields’ offseason preparation. He’s had 16 workout sessions, where the focus has been on areas of concern, including ball security and quicker delivery.

“We’re trying to speed up his drops a little bit more, trying to speed up his delivery a little bit more so he can throw the ball on time,” he said. “… A little bit more anticipation. Those are the things we focused on.”

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Fields heading into Year 2, where he’s the undisputed QB1. Fields has an entire offseason to prepare as the starter, which he wasn’t afforded last year.

The Bears are looking to build this new offense around Fields’ strengths, which is certainly a novel concept after watching Matt Nagy run the same offense with Andy Dalton and Fields.

Story continues

List