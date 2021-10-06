Chicago Bears fans react to Justin Fields named the starting QB

Michael Allardyce
·1 min read
In this article:
Fields is QB1 and Bears fans on Twitter are over the moon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's official. Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Fans have been clamoring for this since draft night, and every time Fields got on the field and played, the clamoring got a little bit louder.

Meanwhile head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have been resolute that Andy Dalton was the starter. An injury sidelined Dalton and gave Fields two starts, the latest against the Lions was a solid performance and indicator Fields should be the starter.

And with Dalton returning to full health, a decision had to be made. And they decided to stick with Fields.

Bears fans on Twitter are overjoyed with the decision.

Now, let's see how he does.

