Chicago Bears fans react to Justin Fields named the starting QB

Fields is QB1 and Bears fans on Twitter are over the moon

It's official. Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Fans have been clamoring for this since draft night, and every time Fields got on the field and played, the clamoring got a little bit louder.

Meanwhile head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have been resolute that Andy Dalton was the starter. An injury sidelined Dalton and gave Fields two starts, the latest against the Lions was a solid performance and indicator Fields should be the starter.

And with Dalton returning to full health, a decision had to be made. And they decided to stick with Fields.

Bears fans on Twitter are overjoyed with the decision.

Historic Day Adam that will go down as a Franchise changing decision. Hype as hell now https://t.co/zVVrlwonhW — Nick Fury (@AFuryofTh0ughts) October 6, 2021

This is the most shocking news I’ve heard this week. https://t.co/05QxwJfSbT — Sam Wagman (@swagman95) October 6, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS IS FINALLY THE #BEARS QB1 pic.twitter.com/qHCkgzQHR7 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 6, 2021

Let's commemorate this day!!!

JUSTIN

FIELDS

IS

QB1

Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/6dXaAadP8H — Cousin Heidi ➡️ Oso🧸 (@Heidiaca) October 6, 2021

Now, let's see how he does.

