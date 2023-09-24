Justin Fields pulled off field with apparent injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Update: Justin Fields returned to the game for the next Bears offensive series. He did not miss a play on offense.

The Bears nightmare against the Chiefs has gotten worse. Amidst a demoralizing game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Fields has exited due to an apparent head injury.

Fields took a shot while fighting for yards at the start of the fourth quarter and tried to stay in the game. DJ Moore noticed Fields looked a bit uneasy on his feet, pulled Fields out of the huddle and signaled to the Bears sideline that Fields needed medical attention.

The Bears injury woes weren't limited to Fields, although his injury is obviously the most notable. Both starting outside corners, Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, also exited the game early. Johnson was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Stevenson was evaluated for a concussion then ruled out with an illness. Backup nickel corner Josh Blackwell also left with a hamstring injury.

This will be updated as more information becomes available.

