Justin Fields praises 49ers, Kyle Shanahan after impressive pro day

Quarterback Justin Fields put on a show Tuesday during his Ohio State pro day on Tuesday.

The 49ers will select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick — a draft selection acquired last week in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Fields ran a blazing 40-yard dash. Then, he showed his high-octane arm.

Meanwhile, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch watched Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ pro day. But they'll get a chance later to watch Fields in person at specially arranged pro day.

“I'm excited to see him eventually in person, but also got a lot of tape to go off, too, which I know he's going to throw it really good in person and be really fast in person, also,” Shanahan said of Fields.

Shanahan got his first glimpse of Fields at a QB Collective clinic when he was one of the top high school quarterbacks in America.

“Just going back to the QB Collective, I remember coach Shanahan being a great coach, a great quarterback coach in terms of emphasizing keeping that base in the pocket,” Fields said after his pro day.

“He’s a great offensive-minded coach and arguably one of the best coaches in the league. It’s just an honor and a blessing to be in that position to be looked at by them, so I’m just grateful.”

Fields, Jones and Trey Lance of North Dakota State are the quarterbacks the 49ers will consider with the No. 3 overall pick. The player chosen will likely sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a season before taking over as the face of the franchise.

One of the questions about Fields is how he fits into the 49ers’ system. A knock is how he works through his progressions. Fields said he has no problem — even if it was rarely required to move past his first or second options.

“We have some of the best receivers in the country, so if my first or second read is there, I’m not going to pass up that first or second read to get to third, fourth, fifth read to prove I can read past my first or second read,” Fields said.

