Justin Fields posts blazing 40-yard dash time at Ohio State Pro Day

Ohio State QB Justin Fields posts blazing 40 time at pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Justin Fields turned heads Tuesday with an impressive performance at the Ohio State Buckeyes' pro day.

With every NFL team except the Los Angeles Rams reportedly in attendance, the 6-foot-3, 228-pound quarterback showed off his speed with a 4.44 40-yard dash time.

To put that time into perspective, Fields' 4.44 was quicker than Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, New England Patriots QB Cam Newton, and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, per Pro Football Focus.

40-yard dash times:



Justin Fields - 4.44 👀

Russell Wilson - 4.55

Cam Newton - 4.59

Jalen Hurts - 4.59 pic.twitter.com/0qnz75tywF — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 30, 2021

Fields' legs weren't the only story. The 22-year-old made a few breathtaking throws during his pro day as well. Just check out some of his best deep passes below:

Justin Fields is launching footballs



pic.twitter.com/7ELSFxXpqG — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 30, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS WALK-OFF ROCKET



pic.twitter.com/ZZ81lBsvxh — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 30, 2021

Already considered a no-brainer to be picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields only improved his stock in Tuesday's pro day. All signs point to him being drafted with one of the first few selections, which means the Patriots would have to trade up to acquire him. They'd be remiss to not at least consider that option after witnessing that performance.

The Patriots currently hold the 15th overall pick in the draft, which is set to begin April 29.