Justin Fields on possibility of Bears selecting a quarterback at No. 1: I can control what I can control

Bears quarterback Justin Fields becomes eligible for a contract extension after the 2023 season. The Bears are 5-20 with him as their starter, though he showed considerable potential in 2022, and they own the No. 1 overall pick.

Thus, the debate has started about whether the Bears should use the choice on a quarterback and trade Fields.

Fields addressed the trade speculation for the first time Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show.

“How I look at it is just controlling the controllables,” Fields said. “No matter what happens with me, I can control what I can control, and that’s how I approach the game. That’s how I train for the game and how I carry myself within the game.

“It’s jut those three aspects to where I kind of just have to look myself in the mirror and kind of say, ‘What can I control?’ It is what it is and just move on and be the best quarterback I can be. Now is the time to where I’ve been trying to grow personally, spiritually, as a quarterback, so I’ve grown a lot these past few weeks of the offseason.”

Fields said the Bears have not talked to him about their plans for the top pick, but he would like to be kept abreast of quarterback workouts.

“Everybody would love honesty in the process,” Fields said. “I would definitely like to know that. It’s a business, so I totally understand. No hard feelings. But like I said, I control what I can control and control my work ethic and control how I carry myself each and every day.”

In 2022, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns and passed for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

“I think I’ve shown a little bit, but I don’t think I’ve shown the world what I can do in terms of playing the full quarterback position and playing it consistently,” Fields said. “I think there were some times this year where I was better than others. Like my last game of the season against the Lions, that wasn’t a good game. So just being more consistent for my teammates, for my coaches, for the fan base. Once I do that, once I just keep progressing and keep getting better, then I’ll be good.”

The Bears have expressed confidence in Fields, and General Manager Ryan Poles said he would have to be “blown away” by a quarterback to consider taking them No. 1.

It’s more likely the team gets blown away by an offer from a team looking to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick.

Justin Fields on possibility of Bears selecting a quarterback at No. 1: I can control what I can control