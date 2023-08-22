Will Justin Fields play in the Chicago Bears preseason finale? O-line injuries, including Teven Jenkins’, may decide, Matt Eberflus says.

Mounting injury issues along the offensive line could play a role in whether or not Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields plays in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

The most significant issue right now surrounds left guard Teven Jenkins, who is sidelined with a leg injury and is not expected to be ready for the beginning of the regular season on Sept. 10.

“We will say that it is a week-to-week issue,” Eberflus said. “It’s bigger than a day-to-day and that’s all we’re going to disclose at this time.”

What does week-to-week mean? That’s hard to say and probably a little different for each player, but know that middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds returned to practice Tuesday afternoon. It was the first time he’s been on the field since Aug. 4 and he was in a group of players dealing with “day-to-day” injuries.

Sources have indicated Jenkins could be out six weeks, so decisions right now go well beyond preparing for the Bills and there is a lot going on with the offensive line.

⋅ During the individual period of Monday’s practice, Lucas Patrick lined up at center with Cody Whitehair shifted back to left guard.

⋅ Eberflus said Patrick is still being ramped up from his recent injury and that explained why he wasn’t involved in one-on-one drills or team periods Tuesday, leaving Doug Kramer to get most of the work with the starters.

⋅ Whitehair arrived late to practice Tuesday and did participate in team drills at left guard. Eberflus acknowledged Whitehair is dealing with a hand injury suffered last week in Westfield, Ind.

“His hand is not a big issue,” Eberflus said. “But we’ll see where it goes. He’s a day-to-day guy in terms of that. We hope it heals fast and all those types of things. We certainly like him at center and we like him at guard. It’s good to have the combination and flexibility to do both.”

⋅ If that isn’t enough combined issues to ponder, right tackle Darnell Wright was hobbled before the end of Tuesday’s practice and Eberflus said he’d yet to get an update on the status of the first-round draft pick.

Also unanswered is specifically what happened to Jenkins, who was a full participant in last Thursday’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts and then met with media members afterward. That’s notable because the team makes players with injuries off-limits.

So, how did Jenkins go from being fine post-practice on Thursday to not playing in Saturday’s game to Sunday when the Tribune reported he was injured?

“In between that time,” Eberflus said. “It was right in that time. We’re not going to disclose where or when or what or all that stuff because, you know, we don’t have to do that until Sept. 6. He’s a week-to-week guy and that’s where he is right now.”

Sept. 6 is the first day the Bears have to submit an injury report for the season opener with the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10. They’ve got to determine who they want to play and how muchin Saturday’s preseason game and the hope has to be things improve quickly from where they were at the end of Tuesday’s session.

“You’ve always gotta look at the combinations and health of the offensive linemen when you’re talking about the quarterback,” Eberflus said of the decision process for the exhibition finale. “That will all be looked at and we’ll see where it is.”

Better to be sorting through these issues in late August than late September but it will be a challenge especially after the team endured so much turnover and so many moving parts on the line last season.

“What this gives us is an opportunity to see different combinations,” Eberflus said. “We all know what we would like to have the starting lineup look like with the guys that we have but again, that’s going to change during the course of the season so now it really helps coaches to be able to have the flexibility and the players to have the flexibility to move from guard to center or center to guard and tackle and really establish who your swing tackle is.

“It is what it is so now you have to look at it and see how you can benefit from that and then get the guys back as fast as you can.”

Who has opportunities? Larry Borom has been working as the swing tackle through training camp. Alex Leatherwood has been the backup at left guard and Ja’Tyre Carter has been behind Nate Davis at right guard. They’re in the mix for backup spots on the 53-man roster.

There is time for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and line coach Chris Morgan to work some different combinations. Maybe they expand beyond having Patrick at center and Whitehair at guard. Maybe Whitehair moves back to center once his hand is fine. Maybe the Bears are keeping a close eye on the waiver wire for potential help in the trenches.

The Bears can rest Fields if they choose against the Bills. On Saturday in Indianapolis, it sounded like the plan was for starters to get work against Buffalo. They’ll need to have it all sorted out before the Packers come in.