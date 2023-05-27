Justin Fields' personal QB coach calls him 'fiercest competitor' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Let the Justin Fields praise continue to shower in.

Quincy Avery, Fields' personal quarterback coach, interviewed with The Score about his intangibles.

"He's the only quarterback I know who really tries to throw five days a week," Avery told The Score. "You almost have to hold him back. Justin is one of the fiercest competitors I've ever been around."

Fields is known for his hard-working mentality and determination to improve his game. And he has good reason for it.

The third-year quarterback hasn't fully displayed his arm talent. Fields did a phenomenal job last season creating offense with his legs by way of rushing for 1,143 yards, the second-most single-season yards ever recorded by a quarterback. But the arm talent wasn't there.

Last season, Fields threw for just over 2,200 yards along with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Fields' decision-making and ability to be a pocket passer were futile last season. This year, he hopes to improve the Bears' passing offense with the help of newly added DJ Moore, Darnell Wright, Nate Davis, Tyler Scott and Robert Tonyan.

What's he working on this offseason?

"Just being more consistent with my quick-game stuff," Fields said. "I feel like down the field I'm pretty accurate. Just being more consistent with getting the ball out faster, being more accurate."

