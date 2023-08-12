How Justin Fields performed in explosive preseason opener for Bears' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- It took the Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection no time at all to electrify the Soldier Field crowd during their Bears preseason debut Saturday vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Fields opened his preseason with a quick completion to Khari Blasingame out of the backfield. The Bears fullback hauled it in and rumbled 11 yards for a first down.

Two plays later, Moore officially introduced himself to the home faithful.

Fields dropped back and threw a quick pass to Moore behind the line of scrimmage. Moore quickly made one Titan miss before sprinting 62 yards for a touchdown.

Going out on a limb: 2 is damn good



pic.twitter.com/G7grs0CDmH — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 12, 2023

While the 62-yard touchdown ended Moore's day, Fields and the rest of the first-team offense had a little more work to do.

The Bears opened their second drive with three straight runs by Khalil Herbert before the offense hit the big play button again.

The Bears set up a screen on third-and-8. Fields evaded the pressure, moved to the left, and dumped the ball off to Herbert in the flat, and the running back did the rest, racing 56 yards for a touchdown to put the Bears up 14-7.

That drive ended Fields' preseason opener.

The third-year quarterback finished the day 3-for-3 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. All three of Fields' passes were around the line of scrimmage and on target, which the quarterback said was a point of emphasis for him to clean up this offseason.

The downfield fireworks will have to wait for Fields, but you can only view Saturday as a successful, explosive day for him and the first-team offense.

