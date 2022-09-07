Justin Fields' perfect quip about rookie surviving Nick Bosa assignment

Bears' Fields drops perfect quip about rookie blocking Bosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ defensive line might be the top unit in the NFL. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line is inexperienced and might be one of the worst units in the league.

In the season-opening game Sunday at Soldier Field, 49ers star Nick Bosa, coming off a career year with 15.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, will line up against starting left tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick preparing for his NFL debut.

What is Bears quarterback Justin Fields telling his rookie teammate in preparation to battle Bosa?

"You can just be real with [Jones]," Fields said to reporters Wednesday. "I hope none of ya’ll expect him to win every rep against Nick Bosa in a game. He knows he’s not going to win every rep. At the end of the day, you just have to move on and focus on the next play."

Bosa is one of the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. His teammate George Kittle thinks so, as does NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco in his 2022 NFL season predictions.

That's a tough first assignment for the rookie Jones.

"We’re going to try to help him out as much as possible," Fields said. "That’s everyone in the league. Everyone gets got on one play. You’ve just got to come back the next play and execute."

Bosa will be giving Jones his first taste of NFL action when the Week 1 clash kicks off at 10 a.m. PT Sunday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast