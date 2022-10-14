Justin Fields pass picked by Jonathan Allen after deflecting off lineman’s helmet

The Chicago Bears appeared to be on their way to a score in the first quarter of the game with the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Justin Fields had the team on the move at the 5-yard line of Washington and attempted a pass.

Unfortunately for the Bears’ struggling second-year quarterback it deflected off Efe Obada’s helmet and floated into the air.

When it came down it was in the arms of Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and the Commanders had forced their second turnover of the season,

For those of you counting quarters, there was no touchdown in the first 15 minutes. That makes five quarters and overtime without a TD if you add in the Colts-Broncos last week.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the Amazon Prime broadcast were joking about no touchdowns. Seriously.

