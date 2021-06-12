Justin Fields has one Chicago Bears receiver all smiles

Ohio State fans fell in love with Justin Fields the moment he first slid into that scarlet and gray uniform almost two years ago. No one knew quite what to expect, but once fans witnessed what he could do, Fields became a Buckeye legend.

One of the best things about the former Ohio State quarterback was how pretty of a ball he threw. Always seeming to put the pigskin in the right spot. The numbers would back that up in his two seasons in Columbus, throwing for 63 touchdowns to only nine interceptions.

It was impressive enough for the Chicago Bears to move up in hopes that Fields will become the franchise quarterback they’ve lacked since the days of Jim McMahon. And so far, he is impressing everyone in the organization. Coaches have been singing his praises, and now receivers are chiming in as well.

Bears wideout Darnell Mooney was gushing after working out with Fields running pass plays. He was particularly smitten with Fields’ deep ball.

“It’s beautiful man… I’ve caught one or two deep balls from him, the very first one that he threw up to me I was smiling mid-route of just seeing the ball in the air and just where it was placed. He’s very accurate with his ball and he understands exactly where he wants the ball.” Mooney said via NBC Sports Chicago

Well said Darnell, well said. Chicago is about to find out why Ohio State fans loved having No. 1 under center for two years. Hopefully, Bears fans get to enjoy him a lot longer.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.