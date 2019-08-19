Justin Fields officially named starting QB at Ohio State, Oklahoma tabs Jalen Hurts

Two pieces of news that seemed inevitable are now official: Justin Fields is Ohio State’s starting quarterback and Jalen Hurts is now Oklahoma’s starting quarterback.

Ryan Day, entering his first season as OSU’s head coach, announced Monday that Fields, the high-profile transfer from Georgia, will lead the offense when the Buckeyes open the season against Florida Atlantic in Columbus. Fields beat out Gunnar Hoak, a graduate transfer from Kentucky, and Chris Chugunov for the job.

Fields was a five-star recruit in the 2018 class, ranked as Rivals.com’s second-best QB prospect behind Clemson star Trevor Lawrence. Fields competed for the starting job as a freshman at Georgia, but could not beat out Jake Fromm.

Justin Fields has been named the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fields saw action in 12 games, completing 27-of-39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 266 yards and four scores.

After the season, Fields announced a transfer and was controversially granted immediate eligibility after landing at Ohio State. Now he will assume the role that Dwayne Haskins, a first-round pick of the Washington Redskins, thrived in last season.

Ohio State enters 2019 as the Big Ten favorite once again and will need Fields to live up to the hype for that to come to fruition. The Buckeyes desperately need Fields to stay healthy, too.

Hoak, the backup to Terry Wilson at Kentucky last year, has limited college action. Chugunov, a West Virginia transfer in his second year in Columbus, completed just 47.8 percent of his passes when an injury to Will Grier summoned him into action for WVU in 2017. In five games, he completed 43-of-90 passes for 536 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Day would not divulge Monday whether Hoak or Chugunov is second on the depth chart.

Jalen Hurts is now officially Oklahoma's starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Hurts at Oklahoma

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma after he was unseated as Alabama’s quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa in 2018. With the transfer of Austin Kendall to West Virginia, Hurts was the presumed favorite to start for the Sooners. And he’ll do just that on Sept. 1 against Houston.

Hurts is the third different starting quarterback for Oklahoma in three seasons and he’s also attempting to be the third different Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman over the past three seasons. After Baker Mayfield won the Heisman and went No. 1 in the 2018 NFL draft, Kyler Murray spent just one season as Oklahoma’s starter, won the Heisman and went No. 1 in the 2019 NFL draft.

The chances of Hurts getting the Heisman in 2019 are higher than they are of him going No. 1 in the 2020 NFL draft. Hurts should put up good rushing and passing statistics in Oklahoma’s high-flying offense. The Sooners are the prohibitive Big 12 favorite once again and are vying to get back to the College Football Playoff for a third-straight season.

In 2017, his last full season as a starter, Hurts was 154-of-255 passing for 2,081 yards and 17 touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 855 yards and eight scores. For his career, Hurts has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns and he also completed almost 73 percent of his passes in part-time duty behind Tagovailoa in 2018.

Wake Forest rolls with Jamie Newman

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson had two experienced quarterbacks to choose from, but ultimately went with redshirt junior Jamie Newman over sophomore Sam Hartman. Hartman opened 2018 as Wake’s starter, but Newman played well down the stretch after Hartman was injured.

Newman led the Deacs to wins over NC State and Duke to help the team reach a bowl game. From there, Newman had a standout performance in the Birmingham Bowl, a 37-34 win over Memphis.

Newman threw for 755 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions on the year, He also rushed for 247 yards and four scores.

