Justin Fields on not touching down Micah Parsons: I’ve just got to be aware in that situation

The fumble wasn’t Bears quarterback Justin Fields‘ fault, but the resulting touchdown by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was.

The Bears trailed 35-23 when Fields completed a 13-yard pass to David Montgomery. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch stripped Montgomery, and Parsons ran over to cover up the ball. Fields leaped over Parsons instead of touching him down.

Once Parsons realized Fields hadn’t touched him, he got up and ran for a 36-yard touchdown.

“It’s my fault for just hopping over him,” Fields said. “I should have tackled him. I can’t remember the last time I made a tackle. So, I’ve just got to be aware in that situation and make sure he’s down.”

It was a big swing in points, and the Bears essentially were done after that. Parsons’ first career touchdown gave the Cowboys a 42-23 lead with 5:00 remaining in the third quarter, and Dallas went on to win 49-29.

“You’re always going to have ups in downs in the game,” Fields said. “You can’t look at one [play]. You’ve just got to keep fighting, keep going.”

