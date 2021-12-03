Justin Fields ‘not there yet’ with cracked ribs, Andy Dalton to start for Bears vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Bears will stick with Andy Dalton this week at Soldier Field.

Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed on Friday that Dalton will start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals instead of rookie Justin Fields, who is still recovering from a rib injury he suffered late last month.

Nick Foles will back up Dalton instead of Fields, too.

“Justin’s making good progress, just not there yet medically for clearance,” Nagy said, via ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson.

Fields suffered cracked ribs in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21, and was replaced by Dalton early in that game. The rib fractures were not considered serious, and Nagy said he expected to see Fields back in the lineup again soon regardless of how Dalton does.

“When Justin is healthy, he’s the starter,” Nagy said. “It’s pretty simple.”

Fields has thrown for 1,361 yards and four touchdowns with eight interceptions in 10 games for Chicago this season. He did return to practice on Wednesday for the first time.

Dalton looked fine in Chicago’s narrow 16-14 win on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions. The 11-year veteran went 24-of-39 for 317 yards with a touchdown and interception in the win.

The Cardinals have won two of their last three headed into Sunday, where they’re listed as a -7.5 favorite on BetMGM. They last beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 on Nov. 21, and are coming off their bye week.