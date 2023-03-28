Justin Fields was napping when the Bears traded for DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears’ biggest move this offseason was trading the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for what included two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The acquisition of Moore, in particular, was important as it gives quarterback Justin Fields a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver to help him take the next step in his development. Not to mention, the trade itself was an indication that the organization was putting its faith behind Fields rather than drafting a quarterback at first overall.

When the trade went down, general manager Ryan Poles went to call his quarterback to let him know the good news. But, as it turns out, Poles couldn’t get ahold of Fields at first.

“I didn’t get a response for a while,” Poles said at the NFL owners meetings Monday, via ChicagoBears.com. “I said, ‘Are you sleeping?’ And then he actually was. He took a nap. He woke up and he was pumped up. He got to connect with DJ, and he’s fired up.”

Moore will be Fields’ top target this season — and beyond — as he brings with him an impressive resume. Moore has recorded 1,100 receiving yards in three of his first five seasons in the NFL — and that was with poor quarterback play.

Now, the Bears have their own 1-2 punch with Fields and Moore, to go along with some other viable passing options in receivers Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and tight end Cole Kmet.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire