Justin Fields names his Mount Rushmore of Ohio State stars

There has been a lot going on in former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields life with the Chicago Bears.

If you didn’t know, his current team holds the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, with plenty of rumors surround Fields getting traded and the Bears drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Fields added fuel to that fire by unfollowing the Bears on social media, and when he breached the subject on the St. Brown Bros Podcast, he explained the he didn’t want football content on his feed.

Take that as you may, but another question the St. Brown brothers asked Fields was his Mount Rushmore of Ohio State stars, which may differ from your list. Take a look below at which four Buckeyes Fields chose as the faces of the program.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott

Breakdown

Zeke helped the Buckeyes win a title in 2014, along with being second on Ohio State’s career rushing yards with 3,961, third most rushing yards in a season and his 43 career scores place him fourth all-time.

Quarterback Troy Smith

Breakdown

Smith won a the Heisman Trophy in 2006 along with the Davey O’Brien Award, Chic Harley Award, Walter Camp Award, Archie Griffin Award, AP College Football Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American. Great choice.

Wide receiver / cornerback Ted Ginn Jr.

Breakdown

One of the most electric Buckeyes of all-time, Ginn Jr. was a second team All-American in 2006. He starred on both sides of the ball, leading Ohio State to the 2007 BCS Championship where he returned the opening kickoff for a score.

Running back Eddie George

Breakdown

Like Smith, George won the Heisman Trophy in 1995, along with the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award, the Big Ten MVP and Offensive Player of the year along with being a unanimous All-American. Another great choice.

Overall

Thoughts

There is a bit of recency bias with Fields picks, as there is a valid argument for multiple other players. It’s a bit odd that all of his choices were Buckeyes in the last 30 years. It’s hard to disagree with his picks of George and Smith, but the other two were great Buckeyes but didn’t have nearly the same amount of hardware.

