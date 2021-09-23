Justin Fields named starter for Bears on Sunday

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will get his first career NFL start on Sunday when the Chicago Bears travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

You couldn’t dream up a better scenario for Fields’ first start. He’ll do it as he comes back to Ohio for the first time as an NFL player, no doubt in front of many Buckeye fans that will be torn between rooting for the Browns and what Fields can show the rest of the league.

Fields was named the starter because of an ankle injury to Chicago starter Andy Dalton during the Bears game against the Bengals last week. So, get ready for an awkward marriage Buckeye fans where your interest will be geared up and lines drawn between rooting interests. Or rather, the lines blurred.

It's official: Justin Fields will make his first start on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/jqNjFW4bT9 — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2021

But don’t get too excited because Bears head coach Matt Nagy reiterated that Dalton will still be the starter when he returns from injury. What will he do though if a former Ohio State quarterback carves up the Browns defense?

