Justin Fields named permanent starter for the Chicago Bears

Justin Fields has been named the permanent starter at quarterback for the Chicago Bears. The news comes just a couple of days away from head coach Matt Nagy standing firm on confirming Andy Dalton as the starter when he returns from injury.

Instead, while appearing in front of the media on Wednesday, Nagy reversed course and shocked everyone that Fields will be the starting quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders and going forward.

“He’s done everything to show us that he’s ready for this opportunity,” said Nagy.

So far this season, Fields has completed 25-of-52 passes for 347 yards. He has yet to throw a touchdown and has thrown two interceptions. Fields has also run the ball 17 times for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Nagy on Fields: "He's done everything to show us that he's ready for this opportunity." https://t.co/5KwDsuZV9B — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) October 6, 2021

Despite the inconsistent play, the former Ohio State quarterback showed flashes of what he can be, most notably last week when he had several long throws that showcased his arm strength and accuracy. Against the Detroit Lions, Fields led the team to a 24-14 victory by completing 11-of-17 passes for 209 yards.

Now, it’s time to continue to get better and show Chicago fans and coaches that their faith in him is well-grounded.

List

Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 4 NFL performances

Former Ohio State football players' notable Week 4 NFL performances

Related

LOOK: There's a Justin Fields documentary, and it's well worth your time

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.