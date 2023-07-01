Justin Fields named Grand Marshal for Sunday's NASCAR Chicago race

Ryan Taylor

NASCAR Chicago announced their Grand Marshal for Sunday's race, and they picked someone who's used to barking instructions.

Justin Fields, the Bears quarterback, will act as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Chicago race on Sunday, NASCAR announced.

The race begins at 4:30 p.m. CST at the street course in Grant Park.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Recommended Stories