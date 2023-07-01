Justin Fields named Grand Marshal for Sunday's NASCAR Chicago race
NASCAR Chicago announced their Grand Marshal for Sunday's race, and they picked someone who's used to barking instructions.
Justin Fields, the Bears quarterback, will act as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Chicago race on Sunday, NASCAR announced.
Our Grand Marshal for Sunday's #GrantPark220 is @justnfields, quarterback for the @ChicagoBears!#NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/cuPlGn9eiZ
— NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) July 1, 2023
The race begins at 4:30 p.m. CST at the street course in Grant Park.
