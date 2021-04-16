Justin Fields has multiple NFL draft coaches with Kyle Shanahan ties

Alex Didion
·2 min read
Fields has multiple draft QB coaches with Shanahan ties originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Justin Fields has become the betting favorite to be the 49ers' choice with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, after several weeks of Mac Jones being the consistent favorite among league insiders. Fields put on an impressive display at his second pro day earlier this week with both 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch in attendance.

As NFL Network's Mike Silver pointed out in a Twitter thread on Thursday, Fields has not one, but two coaches working with him privately leading up to the draft that have ties to Shanahan.

John Beck, who played under Shanahan and his father Mike in Washington, has been working with Fields along with Trey Lance and Zach Wilson ahead of the 2021 draft.

Ron Veal also has been working with Fields for the past three months in Southern California according to Silver, and is heavily involved with the QB Collective alongside the Shanahans, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur among many others.

RELATED: Kiper would pick Fields despite mocking Jones to the 49ers

Fields clearly is well-regarded by all the brass at the QB Collective, as the Ohio State product's photo adorns the home page of the organization's website. 

Fans of the 49ers have been clamoring for Fields from the moment the trade was reported that moved the 49ers up nine spots from the 12th pick up to No. 3.

There are several connections between Fields and the 49ers, but until April 29, anyone that tells you they know for sure who Lynch and Shanahan are going to select is blowing smoke.

But the 49ers Faithful likely enjoy hearing about any links between Fields and the San Francisco front office.

