Justin Fields to miss practice with an illness

The Bears will not have quarterback Justin Fields at practice on Wednesday.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Fields will miss the team’s first on-field work of the week because of an illness. Eberflus called Fields day-to-day in regard to his status for Sunday’s home game against the Eagles.

Fields missed one game earlier this year with a left shoulder injury. Trevor Siemian started in his place, but suffered an oblique injury that led the team to put him on injured reserve. That leaves Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle as the quarterback options in the event Fields can’t play.

Thursday should bring more of an idea about Fields’ outlook because a return to practice should put him on track to start this weekend.

