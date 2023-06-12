Justin Fields, Mike Vick hang out at Halas Hall

Bears quarterback Justin Fields currently is the most dangerous running threat at his position in the NFL. He recently spent some time at the team facility with one of the best running quarterbacks ever.

Via NBC Sports Chicago, Field and former NFL quarterback Mike Vick spent time together at Halas Hall of Friday. The Bears tweeted images of the two of them at the facility.

Last year, Fields broke Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game, with 178 against Miami. Vick had held the record for 20 years, with 173 in an overtime win over a Keystone Cops defense in Minnesota.

Fields finished with 1,143 rushing yards last year, more than Vick’s career high of 1,039 — but behind Lamar Jackson’s all-time record of 1,206.

The meeting between Fields and Vick comes at a time when the Bears ostensibly are trying to get more out of Fields as a passer. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy recently said, however, that they won’t be trying to get Fields to run less.

Why should they? Fields can turn any given play into a long gain. While it didn’t help the Bears win many games last year, it wasn’t his fault. With the Bears now putting more help around him, it makes sense to let him take off, the way he seemed to do at least once per game.

If the Bears can supplement that with a robust passing game, the Bears can make a move in a wide-open NFC North this year.

