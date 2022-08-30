Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus give hope for Bears' long-term future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Schrock
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Fields
    Justin Fields
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Schrock: Fields, Eberflus reason for long-term optimism for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a 3-0 preseason, the Matt Eberflus era starts in earnest for the Bears in 12 days when Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers roll into town.

That's when we will get our first true gauge of Eberflus as a head coach and the direction the Bears are heading.

But I have to tell you, after an offseason program, training camp, and three preseason games, there's reason for long-term optimism in Chicago.

Not the kind of optimism that should have fans dreaming of a Cincinnati Bengals-type run this season. Yes, the schedule is soft, but it's still likely the Bears top out in the six-, seven-win range.

That might be tough to swallow in today's world where instant gratification is currency. But if you take the long view and understand that patience will be essential for general manager Ryan Poles' rebuild vision, there are plenty of reasons to believe the Bears are on the right track.

Let's start with the headliner.

Justin Fields' talent was never in question. The big arm, quick processing, and elite athleticism were apparent at Ohio State and shined through in spots during a turbulent rookie season with Matt Nagy bumbling his way to the finish line.

The questions around Fields were two-fold: Is he the guy Eberflus and Poles want behind center? If so, would they do enough to support him so he could reach his lofty potential? Or was he already doomed to suffer the fate of so many promising signal-callers who fell into the wrong situation?

It's easy to point to the Bears' lack of significant offseason signings as evidence that Poles and Eberflus aren't sold on Fields. If they wanted their young quarterback to thrive, they would be higher than 31st in the NFL in offensive spending, right?

But that's not seeing the forest through the trees.

Poles and Eberflus' most significant move came when they hired Luke Getsy away from the Green Bay Packers to be the offensive coordinator. Getsy is an up-and-coming star in NFL circles, and he promised to build an attack to highlight who Fields is as a quarterback – an exceptional athlete who wants to attack downfield whenever possible.

The wide-zone, bootleg-heavy scheme popularized by the Shanahans has spread across the NFL. It has many offshoots, from the Kubiak branch to McVay and LaFleur.

Some disciples, like Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, have gone away from the core tenets. But Getsy's scheme remains in line with the initial doctrine: you use the wide-zone running game to set up play-action bootlegs, nakeds, and the like with route concepts that play off each other and ask the defense to make tough decisions.

The scheme is designed to make life easier on the quarterback, giving him easy throws that should lead to yard-after-catch opportunities with the proper personnel.

The installation process was clunky and disjointed. It was like watching a group of people pull a tire up a mountain with their teeth. The progress was minimal, and the backslides kept coming.

But as camp wound down, Fields and the Bears' offense had more good days than bad. Despite an uncertain offensive line and a wide receiver group thin on proven talent, the offense started to come together.

Fields' crisp dismantling of the Cleveland Browns in the Bears' preseason finale was affirmation that the Bears had made progress. That all the sweat the Bears had poured into the bucket was paying off, with Fields leading the way.

The second-year quarterback worked all offseason to improve his footwork, finetune his mechanics, develop better pocket presence, and shoulder the responsibility of leading the Bears into this rebuild.

Getsy lauded Fields' "tremendously improved" mechanics while noting the work is far from done.

You can dismiss Fields' stellar play against a Browns defense without its stars as nothing more than a preseason red herring. But what we saw Saturday in Cleveland was proof of potential. That Getsy has tailored his scheme to Fields' strengths. That the quarterback's skillset, blended with Getsy's innovation, can combine to create a lethal attack.

This brings us to Eberflus.

Defensive-minded head coaches often bite off more than they can chew and start drowning before the games start to matter.

But the first-time head coach has embraced a CEO role since taking over. He has let defensive coordinator Alan Williams put his stamp on the defense, choosing to oversee the rebuild from 1000 feet without meddling.

But that doesn't mean Eberflus hasn't put his stamp on the Bears' new foundation.

The H.I.T.S (hustle, intensity, takeaways, smarts) principle has permeated the Bears' locker room. It has buy-in from everyone from Jaylon Johnson to Eddie Jackson and Robert Quinn.

Eberflus took over a Bears' team whose innards were rotted from a previous regime. He arrived and challenged his best players to set a high standard everyone else would follow. So far, there have been no defectors.

The 52-year-old Eberflus arrives early to every meeting. His defensive background has been helpful for the quarterbacks and offense as a whole.

More importantly, Eberflus has handled early distractions with Quinn and Roquan Smith well. He clearly connects with his players, creating a trust vital to getting the best out of all 53 on the roster.

There will be growing pains for Eberflus. First-time head coach moments will pop up. The losses that surely will pile up this season will challenge his culture and the players' belief in him and his system.

But he seems to be up to the arduous task ahead.

If Fields and Eberflus are co-stars for my bullish feelings on the Bears' future, the draft class is the supporting cast.

Jaquan Brisker has the makings of a 10-year star, Kyler Gordon arrived with the perfect mix of skill and confidence, and the Bears have enough belief in Braxton Jones to make the fifth-round pick the starting left tackle in a crucial year for Fields' development.

Sprinkle in the tantalizing speed of Velus Jones Jr. and potential gems in Elijah Hicks and undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn, and Poles' first rookie class has all the makings of a great foundational group.

The 2022 season almost certainly won't see the Bears playing deep into January. There will be growing pains. Games against the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles could be tough to watch.

But teams with a talented quarterback, intelligent head coach, and savvy general manager usually find their way out of the wilderness and back to relevancy.

The work is just beginning for Fields, Eberflus, Poles, and the Bears. There are miles to go before the words "successful" and "rebuild" can be uttered in the same sentence. The process will be long.

But if those three essential pieces are already in place, the Bears will eventually arrive at the desired destination.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Former LSU linebacker lays a massive hit on a Giants running back

    Kwon Alexander is battling for a roster spot with the Jets.

  • Eagles waive QB Reid Sinnett

    Quarterback Reid Sinnett has become a popular preseason presence, but he’ll end this preseason the same place he ended last preseason: On waivers. Sinnett has been waived by the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Last year Sinnett played well enough in the Dolphins’ preseason that there was talk he might have earned [more]

  • Vikings to waive Chazz Surratt

    It’s not a good day for members of the Vikings’ 2021 draft class when it comes to roster security. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the team is waiving linebacker Chazz Surratt on Tuesday. Surratt was a third-round pick last year and joins third-round quarterback Kellen Mond and fourth-round linebacker Janarius Robinson on the discard [more]

  • 5 surprise cuts Cowboys may make as roster trims to 53

    The Dallas Cowboys could make some cuts that would surprise fans as they work their way to a 53-man roster for the regular season. | From @BenGrimaldi

  • Movie Theaters to Offer $3 Tickets on September 3 for National Cinema Day Event

    More than 3,000 theaters will offer discounted tickets on what is typically one of the slowest moviegoing weekends of the year.

  • Report: Jets have informed Chris Streveler they are waiving him

    Jets coach Robert Saleh said Chris Streveler had “one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football.” Streveler became a preseason legend in New York, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 277 yards with five touchdowns and a 120.9 passer rating, while leading them in rushing. He engineered three comeback victories, throwing game-winners [more]

  • Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

    Heres everything you need to know about NFL practice squads, from player salaries to rules and more.

  • Broncos cut punter Sam Martin after he refuses pay cut

    Broncos punter Sam Martin wouldn’t take a pay cut, so he got cut. The Broncos are cutting Martin today after he said he wouldn’t accept any pay reduction, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A fifth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2013, Martin spent seven years in Detroit and has spent the last [more]

  • Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media

    After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an [more]

  • Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers hope to avoid repeating Lions' history after pay cut

    Following Jimmy Garoppolo's new pay cut, the 49ers hope to avoid some unfortunate history in the 2022 NFL season.

  • Bills to release O.J. Howard

    Running back Duke Johnson isn’t the only notable veteran departing Buffalo on Tuesday. The Bills are also releasing tight end O.J. Howard, according to multiple reports. Howard signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in March that guaranteed him just over $3 million. But the guaranteed money involved apparently was not enough to keep him around. [more]

  • Panthers QB Baker Mayfield had choice words to describe his plans for Browns, reporter says

    According to Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield told her, “I’m gonna [expletive] them up” during a postgame conversation following the Panthers’ 21-0 victory last Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

  • Chiefs cut Josh Gordon

    Josh Gordon didn’t make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. Gordon, the veteran who was once among the NFL’s best wide receivers, is being cut today, according to multiple reports. Despite trading Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Chiefs had a competitive wide receiver room in camp, with several players competing for the No. 5 spot behind JuJu [more]

  • Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured 49ers contract makes NFL Twitter implode

    Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured contract with the 49ers will keep him in the Bay this season -- and Twitter reacted appropriately.

  • Giants cut QB Davis Webb

    Third-string quarterback Davis Webb didn’t make the Giants’ 53-man roster. The Giants cut Webb today, according to multiple reports. Webb spent the last three years with the Bills and signed with the Giants this year after former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had been named head coach. So Webb knew the offense, and it was [more]

  • 2022 NFL Roster Cutdown Tracker

    NFL teams must be down to 53 players on their rosters by the end of business on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. We’ll update this post regularly as all 32 NFL teams make their cuts to assemble their 53-man rosters. Arizona Cardinals: Released cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Joe Walker and waived offensive lineman Koda Martin [more]

  • Woman accusing NFL punter Matt Araiza of rape speaks out

    The woman accusing an NFL rookie of rape is speaking out. Matt Araiza was cut from the Buffalo Bills over the weekend after the allegation became public. Lilia Luciano reports. Warning: Some of the details are disturbing.

  • Cleveland Browns roster moves tracker: Josh Rosen among those reportedly released

    Here's a list of the moves the Cleveland Browns have made as they get their roster down to 53 before the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

  • Jets waive potential edge rusher target for Steelers

    The Steelers still need to find another edge rusher.

  • Police believe Brian Robinson was targeted, and why that's a crying shame | Goodbread

    Police believe former Alabama RB Brian Robinson was targeted in a robbery attempt, and why that's a crying shame