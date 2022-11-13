Justin Fields with magical 1-yard touchdown run

It was probably the longest 1-yard touchdown run in NFL history, also arguably the most spectacular.

Leave it to Justin Fields, who is blossoming big-time as a quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Fields took a shotgun snap with the Bears on the Detroit 1 and had to use all of his guile to avoid the Lions’ rush.

He went here. He went there. Finally, Fields took off for the end zone and made it to paydirt.

The PAT was good and the NFC North teams were tied at 10 as the game went to halftime.

