Justin Fields: ‘I’m going to do everything I can to get that starting job’

Today was the first day of mini camp for the 2021 Chicago Bears rookie class and first-round pick Justin Fields already has eyes on the starting quarterback position.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the NFL Draft when the Bears traded up to select him, Fields was asked by Mike Berman of NBC Chicago if he’s striving to win the team’s starting quarterback job. “Of course, I think everyone on the team should be striving for a starting job. If you’re not, then there’s no reason for you to be here.” He said. “I’m going to do everything I can to get that starting job.”

Fields did go on to say he understands the plan that head coach Matt Nagy is putting in place for him and is comfortable with it, but is looking forward to becoming the starter sooner rather than later.

Bears QB Justin Fields tells us he’s ready to compete for the starting job but feels comfortable with the plan the Bears have in place for him. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) May 14, 2021

The former Ohio State Buckeye is set to begin the season as the backup behind veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal earlier this offseason. Nagy has said multiple times he plans to ease Fields in and have Dalton begin the season as their starter, but we’ll see how long that lasts once the preseason begins.

