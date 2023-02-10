Justin Fields 'would love honesty' about Bears' draft process

Fields 'would love honesty' about Bears' draft process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are on the cusp of an important offseason, headlined by the No.1 pick they own in the upcoming NFL draft. Some believe the Bears should go after a quarterback with the pick and trade Justin Fields.

Have the Bears informed Fields of their draft strategy?

"No, not really," Fields said on The Rich Eisen Show.

Would he like some transparency as the process heats up?

"Oh, yeah, for sure. I think everybody would love honesty in the process," Fields said. "So I would definitely like to know that. And, you know, it's a business. So, you know, totally understand no hard feelings."

The Bears, as Eisen put it, will have to do some "due diligence" this offseason by scouting the top quarterbacks in the NFL draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

As numerous outlets have indicated, the Bears might try to pretend to show interest in a rookie quarterback to further sell the No. 1 pick. Should the Bears do that, Fields indicates he would like transparency as it pertains to their strategy.

Does Fields feel like he's earned his spot as the starting quarterback, and thereby earn transparency from the Bears?

"Yeah, I mean, I think I've shown a little bit, but I don't think I've shown the world what I can do in terms of playing the full quarterback position and playing it consistently," Fields said.

On the ground, Fields showed the world what he was capable of last season.

He rushed for 1,143 yards last season (second most for a quarterback in NFL history) and broke several NFL records, including the most yards rushing in a single game and the longest quarterback touchdown run in history.

Some outsiders aren't sold on his ability to throw the ball effectively, leading to rumors and ideas of the Bears trading him before the draft. But, Fields isn't worried about the noise. He goes about his business as usual.

"I control what I can control and control my work ethic, control how I carry myself each and every day," Fields said.

