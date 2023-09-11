Justin Fields on loss to Packers: It sucks, it hurts

Bears quarterback Justin Fields acknowledged that the opener in Chicago on Sunday was a big letdown.

After the Bears' 38-20 loss to the Packers, Fields called it a major disappointment and vowed to get better.

"It sucks. It sucks. Rivalry, Week One, going against the Packers, it sucks. Nobody's in good spirits. This one hurts. I'm not going to lie to you. I want to say sorry to teammates, to fans who were rooting for us. But we'll bounce back," Fields said.

Fields himself wasn't good enough: He completed 24 of 37 passes for 216 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Perhaps most importantly, Fields took four sacks, losing 27 yards in the process. Fields continues to take far too many sacks and has now lost 650 yards on sacks in 28 career games. (Compare that to another mobile quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who has lost 655 yards on sacks in 71 career games.)

Next week the Bears are in Tampa Bay, and they'll need Fields and everyone else to play better to avoid an 0-2 start.