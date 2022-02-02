Bears quarterback Justin Fields was drafted by General Manager Ryan Pace and coached by Matt Nagy during his rookie season, but he’ll have to adjust to new voices in his second season.

Fields won’t have to learn any new first names, though. Ryan Poles has replaced Pace and Matt Eberflus is the new head coach, which Fields said gives him and the team “a clean start and a fresh start” heading into next season. It’s one Fields says he’s looking forward to because of what he’s seen and heard from Eberflus thus far.

“I really just like the way he carries himself, just his demeanor,” Fields said, via the team’s website. “He’s confident when he talks, he knows what he wants to do, he has a plan set in stone, and I’m just ready to lead with him and just get ready for next year.”

Fields’ development will be a key part of anything that Eberflus and Poles hope to do in their first season in Chicago and it sounds like all relationships have gotten off on the right foot.

Justin Fields looking forward to “a clean start and a fresh start” after Bears regime change originally appeared on Pro Football Talk