Justin Fields lists Cam Newton amongst his top 5 running QBs in NFL history

Greatness recognizes greatness . . . even before some of the greatness becomes great.

In a recent talk with former cornerback and current host of the “All Thing Covered” podcast Bryant McFadden, Chicago Bears star Justin Fields showed some love for a Carolina Panthers great. When naming his top five running quarterbacks in league history, Fields included Cam Newton on his pretty impressive list.

"I'm definitely in the top 5." 👀👀@justnfields lists his top 5 running QBs in NFL history (@atcoveredpod) pic.twitter.com/H0Ixz7MRTL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 18, 2023

When it comes to quarterbacks, Newton is the position’s all-time leader in rushing attempts (1,118) and rushing touchdowns (75). The next closest players in those categories are Russell Wilson (901 attempts) and Hall of Famer Steve Young (43 touchdowns), who was mentioned by Fields as well.

The 24-year-old passer also named himself, Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick—whom accumulated the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Right behind Vick’s 6,109 yards is (you guessed it) Newton with his 5,628.

So not only was Fields just speaking facts, he might’ve been reciprocating the respect, too . . .

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire