Justin Fields listed as limited in practice again on Tuesday

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus left the door open for quarterback Justin Fields' return to the lineup on Monday and neither of the first two injury reports of the week have closed it.

Fields is listed as a limited practice participant for the second straight day on Tuesday. Fields has missed the last three games with a dislocated right thumb and Wednesday will bring an injury designation that provides more insight about whether his absence will come to an end on Thursday night.

Tyson Bagent will start his fourth straight game if Fields does not get the green light to play against the Panthers.

Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) was the only Bears player with a different designation from Monday. He is listed as full after being a non-participant on Monday. Running back Khalil Herbert (ankle), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring), and cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) remained full participants.

Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), running back Khari Blasingame (concussion), right guard Nate Davis (ankle), and cornerback Terrell Smith (illness) remained out of practice.