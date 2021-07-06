Justin Fields listed among best BetMGM odds to potentially win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been doing everything right off the field with the Chicago Bears. Heck, if you count minicamps and OTAs, he’s been doing things spectacularly on the field as well. Despite it all though, head coach Matt Nagy has been insistent upon the former Heisman finalist starting the year as the backup behind veteran Andy Dalton.
But that hasn’t stopped our friends at BetMGM from throwing Fields in the conversation when it comes to odds for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In fact, Fields is among the leaders in published odds, just behind a few other rookies that will likely see playing time before him.
So where does BetMGM have Fields, and who else is above and below him? Well, we’re glad you asked.
Justin Fields – No. 4 best odds at +800
Jun 16, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears Justin Fields (1) in action during minicamp at Halas Hall. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.
Fields being fourth suggests that he’ll be very productive once he does indeed get the nod in Chicago. It remains to be seen when that will actually happen, but if the Bears start the season poorly, there’s a good chance you’ll see him slinging the ball around in Solider Field sooner rather than later.
The three players Fields is behind are Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (+300), Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers (+600), and 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (+700).
Here’s how BetMGM’s top ten odds shake out for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year:
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars +300
RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers +600
QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers +700
QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears +800
TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons +800
QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets +900
QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots +1200
WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals +1400
WR DaVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles +1600
WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins +1800
Of course, we would love nothing more than for Fields to get his shot early and blow these odds away. Until then, all we can do is take the ‘ole wait and see approach.
