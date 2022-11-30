The Bears are dealing with injuries at quarterback and that will impact the practice participation levels of two members of the group on Wednesday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said at a pre-practice press conference that Justin Fields will be limited in practice. Fields missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a left shoulder injury that Eberflus said is progressing, but it’s too soon to know if he’ll be able to return to the lineup against the Packers.

Trevor Siemian started in Fields’ place despite injuring his oblique during warmups. He was ultimately able to play through the injury, but Eberflus said he will not be practicing Wednesday.

Nathan Peterman will split first team work with Fields and the Bears have also signed Tim Boyle off of the Lions practice squad to increase their options at quarterback.

Justin Fields will be limited in practice, Trevor Siemian will sit out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk