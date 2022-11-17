Justin Fields: Legs felt heavy, so “tapering back” in practice

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is on pace to set a new NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback and all that running is impacting his practice schedule for this week.

Fields has run 62 times in the last five games, which is the most of any quarterback in the league and the 15th-most among all players. On Wednesday, Fields said he feels the toll of all the running in his legs and will be working more with trainers than doing sprints or other conditioning work as he goes through the practice week.

“I don’t even know if it was the hits; it’s just the running,” Fields said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “My legs just felt heavy after the game. The guys on the strength staff said that my load has been pretty high, so I’ve just been doing a little bit of tapering back this week in practice. . . . I pretty much get that training during the game. I get that conditioning, extra work during the game, then recover during the week and get my body ready to go on Sunday.”

Fields’ recent success running the ball has given the Bears a more potent offense and the team will likely continue to make whatever practice accomodations are necessary for that to continue over the rest of the season.

