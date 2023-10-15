Justin Fields leaves Bears-Vikings game with hand injury, replaced by undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent

Justin Fields left Sunday's game with an injury to his throwing hand. (Jamie Sabau/Reuters) (USA Today Sports / reuters)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a hand injury.

He was sacked on a third-down play in the third quarter and declined an offer from a teammate to help him up by his right hand.

Justin Fields play were got injured. Players attempted to help him up and he released the grip. Walking off field seems to be favoring arm/wrist.pic.twitter.com/NiDrNqNLDp — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) October 15, 2023

He briefly went to the sideline medical tent before heading to the locker room. The Bears initially listed him as questionable to return with a hand injury before ruling him out moments later. The extent his injury wasn't immediately clear.

Backup Tyson Bagent took the field on Chicago's next possession. Bagent, an undrafted rookie out of D-II Shepherd, had never thrown an NFL pass.

Minnesota led 12-6 at the time of Fields' injury. Vikings safety Joshua Metellus strip-sacked Bagent on his first possession, and linebacker Jordan Hicks returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.

After leading Chicago to a 40-20 win in its first victory of the season in Week 5, Fields struggled against the Vikings prior to his injury. He finished the day completing 6 of 10 passes for 58 yards with an interception.