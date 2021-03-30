BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

Justin Fields launches Russell Wilson-esque moonshot throw at pro day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields launches a Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson-esque moonshot throw at pro day. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Teams can start offseason programs on April 19; No word on in-person work

    The NFL has informed teams when they can begin their offseason programs, but some significant details remain up in the air. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league sent a memo to all 32 clubs informing them that the first phase of their offseason programs can begin on April 19. Teams with new [more]

  • Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields showed off impressive speed at Ohio State’s Pro Day. Fields was clocked in 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a rare time for a quarterback. According to Pro Football Reference, only three quarterbacks have run faster 40s at the Scouting Combine since 2000: Robert Griffin III, Michael Vick and Reggie [more]

  • Justin Fields, potential 49ers draft target, dazzles with 4.4 40-yard dash

    While Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were watching Mac Jones, Justin Fields showed off his wheels.

  • NFL formally approves 17th game, creating extra Dolphins home game

    NFL formally approves 17th game, creating extra Dolphins home game

  • Jets brass set to attend Ohio State QB Justin Fields’ pro day

    Joe Douglas, assistant general manager Rex Hogan and Mike LaFleur will be in attendance for Justin Fields pro day Tuesday.

  • QB Justin Fields' highlights from Ohio State are no joke

    Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is getting a lot of hype ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, check out his college highlights from his days as a Buckeye.

  • Chiefs to host Packers in 2021’s new 17th regular-season game

    We're finally going to get the Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers matchup that we deserve.

  • If Rams don’t re-sign Austin Blythe, what are their options at center?

    Austin Blythe is still a free agent, but the Rams don't seem to be rushing to re-sign him.

  • Is Justin Fields to San Francisco a lock for the 2021 NFL draft?

    Justin Fields looks like the QB to be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers for the 2021 NFL draft. Justin Fields was seen working out at the QB Collective, a program that has deep ties with San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan. The Niners are not that far removed from a Super Bowl appearance and a young talented dual-threat talent like Fields could put that franchise over the top

  • Kyle Shanahan explains attending Mac Jones' pro day over Justin Fields'

    Why is Kyle Shanahan headed to watch Mac Jones throw on Tuesday instead of Justin Fields? The answer is quite simple.

  • Eagles won’t get early start this spring despite new head coach

    The NFL offseason program will reportedly begin on April 19 for all teams, including teams with new coaches like the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • Time Machine Tuesday 2019: Steve Gelbs joins the band

    Time Machine Tuesday travels to Miami in 2019, when SNY Mets Reporter Steve Gelbs grabbed a trumpet, and joined the band in the stands during a Mets game against the Marlins.

  • A trade for Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would 'take a king's ransom'

    Have the Seahawks done enough to appease Wilson?

  • Philadelphia Eagles can start phase-1 of OTAs on April 19

    Philadelphia Eagles can start phase 1 of OTAs on April 19

  • NFL fans had so many jokes about Bill Belichick watching Mac Jones at the Alabama pro day

    If nothing else, you can always count on NFL fans to overreact.

  • NFL Rumors: How Patriots plan to scout Alabama, Ohio State pro days

    It appears the New England Patriots will divide and conquer Tuesday to scout two of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Attack on Asian-American woman seen on CCTV footage released by NYPD

    The New York City Police Department has released surveillance footage of an attack on a 65-year-old Asian-American woman, asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual who kicked the woman to the ground and who the NYPD says made anti-Asian statements toward her.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Donte DiVincenzo with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Donte DiVincenzo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 03/29/2021

  • NHL roundup: Flyers' OT victory leaves Sabres winless in 18

    Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to extend the Buffalo Sabres' franchise-record winless streak to 18 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night. Off a two-on-one with Travis Konecny, Provorov slid the puck past Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark to cap a remarkable comeback for the Flyers, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28. Philadelphia has also won five straight against the Sabres, who are 0-15-3 since winning at New Jersey on Feb. 23 -- the NHL's longest winless stretch since Pittsburgh went 18 in a row without a victory in 2003-04.