Bears quarterback Justin Fields briefly left last Sunday’s game, but he’s not expecting to have any trouble getting on the field against the Packers this Sunday.

Fields hurt his left knee during the win over the Raiders and Andy Dalton came in to play three snaps before Fields returned for the rest of the proceedings. On Wednesday, Fields told reporters that he’s feeling sore but that he has no concern about not being able to go in Week Six.

“I’ll be good by Sunday,” Fields said.

Fields was 12-of-20 for 111 yards and one touchdown against Las Vegas. He also ran three times for four yards and the Bears rode the Khalil Herbert/Damien Williams backfield duo hard in the victory.

Justin Fields: Knee will be good by Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk