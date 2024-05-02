Justin Fields kick returner? Steelers RB says coach has floated the idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL passed new kickoff rules for the upcoming season, in the hopes of decreasing touchbacks and increasing returns, while keeping the play safe for the guys on the field. It’s led to teams thinking creatively about how to make the most of the play, both offensively and defensively– and the Steelers might be leading the charge.

“Our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there,” said Steelers running back Jaylen Warren on a recent episode of the “Not Just Football” podcast.

The former Bears QB is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL with the ball in his hands and space to run, so putting him on kickoff return duties makes sense in a vacuum. He’s fast, elusive and hard to bring down– and is guaranteed to bring excitement to every return. But quarterbacks are the most valuable players on a team, and coaches are reluctant to put their most valuable players in harm’s way on special teams.

Accordingly, it feels unlikely that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would allow Fields to return kicks, especially if the team draws up special packages for him on offense, like the Saints do with Taysom Hill.

Whether or not it comes to pass, Warren is a fan of the idea.

“I think it’s cool.”

