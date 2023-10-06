Justin Fields: Just feels good when hard work pays off

The Bears got off to a good start in Washington in Thursday night, but their 24-point lead had been cut down to 10 points in the fourth quarter and no one would have been criticized for feeling like a repeat of last week's loss to the Broncos was in the cards.

Chicago blew a 21-point lead in that game, but there would be no repeat this time around. Justin Fields threw a short pass to DJ Moore on a third down that Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller jumped in an interception attempt. The ball evaded Fuller and Moore turned it into a 56-yard touchdown.

It was Moore's third touchdown catch and Fields' fourth touchdown pass of the night. After the game, the quarterback called the play a "sigh of relief" after a 14-game losing streak and that the win was a result of how much effort everyone in the team has been putting in during trying times.

“Just felt good. It felt good, Just seeing all the hard work pay off, especially getting a dub after everything that's happened this year," Fields said. "Everything in the media. Everything on the outside. It just feels good when you can say that the hard work paid off, so again, I'm proud of everybody in the building. I love everybody on my team. Players, coaches, shoot, everybody upstairs. I might not even know them, but I love y'all. That feeling was, like I said before, a feeling that you never want it to end, and we just got to keep this momentum going and just get ready for Minnesota coming up next week."

The Bears traded for Moore because they thought he could help boost their offense beyond where it was last year. Thursday night was an extreme example of that, but it's one that may provide a blue print for the team to use as they work to make sure the wait for their next win is nowhere near as long.