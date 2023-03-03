Justin Fields, Jaxon Smith-Njigba talked about reuniting since Bears drafted QB

Fields, JSN talked about reuniting with Bears since QB was drafted originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS -- Bears quarterback Justin Fields made it known a few weeks ago that he hopes general manager Ryan Poles can bring wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Chicago.

Fields and Smith-Njigba played together for one season at Ohio State before Fields took his talents to the NFL. But the two former Buckeyes have been talking about reuniting in Chicago for quite some time.

"Since he's been in Chicago, we've always talked about it," Smith-Njigba said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "Him being like a big brother to me, I definitely appreciate it, coming from a guy like that."

Smith-Njigba is expected to be a top-20 pick and one of the first three wide receivers off the board in April's draft. Currently, the Bears own the No. 1 overall pick but don't have another selection until the back end of Round 2.

While Fields and Smith-Njigba joining forces in Chicago seems unlikely, it would be special for the 21-year-old receiver.

"It would mean a lot," Smith-Njigba said of starting his career alongside a good friend in Fields. "I would definitely appreciate that there in Chicago, Justin Fields, playing with an elite quarterback, I think it would just be good for both of us to be there, to have that support on and off the field, would definitely mean a lot to me."

Smith-Njigba only caught 10 passes for 149 yards from Fields during their lone season together at Ohio State.

Nevertheless, the dynamic Buckeye receiver profoundly believes in his connection with the Bears quarterback.

"Just being at practice with him, making plays," Smith-Njigba said when asked why he has a good rapport with Fields. "Getting open in practice for him and catching the ball and just doing what I do. And him doing what he does. I feel like we definitely have a little connection back in the day, but hopefully we can maybe do it again."

The Bears' best chance of landing Smith-Njigba is either trading back to No. 9 with the Carolina Panthers or getting the No. 2 and No. 12 picks from the Houston Texans in exchange for the top selection.

If the Bears cannot find a pick in the 10-20 range, Smith-Njigba's NFL journey won't start in Chicago.

But it might start with a team the Bears see plenty of every season.

"I feel like they definitely are looking for a receiver and a receiver that makes plays for them and gets the job done," Smith-Njigba said of his meeting with the Green Bay Packers. "So I think that would be a good fit."

That wasn't the dream hatched by Fields and Smith-Njigba, but things rarely go according to plan at the NFL draft.

The Bears' plan starts with rebuilding the trenches and getting Fields the support he needs to blossom. The soon-to-be 24-year-old prefers Smith-Njigba to be the focal point of his new-and-improve supporting cast.

It's up to Poles to make the dream of two Buckeyes a reality in Chicago.

