Justin Fields injured, Tyson Bagent in at QB for Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields exited today's game with an apparent right hand injury.

Fields was sacked by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, and he appeared to land on his throwing hand. As he walked off the field he was holding the hand, he was briefly checked on the sideline and then went into the locker room. He is questionable to return.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent came in to replace Fields. Bagent impressed in the preseason and surprisingly won the backup quarterback competition, but no one was expecting him to play this soon in his NFL career. On his first drive, Bagent fumbled and the Vikings' Jordan Hicks returned it for a touchdown.

Bears offensive lineman Nate Davis is also out for the game with an injury, and Bagent will have to turn things around behind a banged-up offensive line if he's going to have any chance of success in his first NFL action.