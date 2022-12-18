Justin Fields’ incredible 39-yard run sets up Bears touchdown

Great dual-threat quarterbacks were meeting at Soldier Field on Sunday as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles faced Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

Score one for Fields, who took the Eagles’ defense for quite a ride on this run midway through the second quarter.

The run was good for 39 yards … Fields stepped out of bounds at the Philadelphia 9.

David Montgomery finished the drive with a TD run on the next play.

Of course, the Bears can’t have only good things so Cairo Santos missed the PAT.

Chicago led 6-3.

