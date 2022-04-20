Colin Kaepernick has spent time this year working out with several NFL players, and one of the players at one of the sessions was Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields said he and Kaepernick have worked with the same private quarterback coach, and that led to them getting in a session together this offseason.

“That was actually my first time meeting him,” Fields said. “It was cool meeting him, of course. He’s an icon. It was awesome just to meet him and work with him. He looked pretty good. He looked good, yeah.”

The 34-year-old Kaepernick hasn’t played since the 2016 season, but Fields is among several NFL players who have reported that he still looks good in offseason work. Kaepernick said in a recent interview that he still wants to play, and that even though he hasn’t been on an NFL team, he has done “five years of training behind the scenes, to make sure I’m ready and stay ready at the highest level.”

Justin Fields impressed after offseason workout with Colin Kaepernick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk