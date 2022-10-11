How Justin Fields impressed Bears during two-minute drill vs. Vikings

How Fields impressed Bears during two-minute drill vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot during his near-perfect second half in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was accurate, and decisive, showed improved pocket presence, and impressive composure.

It's that composure that stood out to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, especially during the two-minute drill Fields orchestrated as the Bears tried to tie the game.

"Honestly, the biggest takeaway from that is the reaction after the fumble," Getsy said Tuesday. "We have a break down in the protection, there’s a miscommunication and we leave a free runner. He ends up fumbling the ball, and we recovered it, and he got back up, then there was more pressure and he found a check down and went for whatever it was, 20 yards or whatever. To me that’s a really cool moment for a quarterback that can compose himself after that, then make a really nice play after that."

The Bears were facing a first-and-10 from their own 36-yard line when Za'Darius Smith and D.J. Wonnum sacked Fields for a loss of 11. Fields fumbled the ball while being sacked, but left guard Lucas Patrick jumped on the ball to preserve the drive.

Despite precious seconds ticking away, Fields was calm and collected as he quickly got the Bears to the line and found running back David Montgomery for a gain of 21 to move the sticks.

Fields then hit Ihmir Smtih-Marsette for 15 yards on the next play, but cornerback Cam Dantzler ripped the ball out of Smith-Marsette's hands and recovered it to send the Bears back to Chicago at 2-3.

In the second half in Minnesota, Fields went 12-for-13 for 135 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 36 yards and had a 52-yard touchdown run taken off the board due to an illegal block in the back.

After the game, Fields said it was the most comfortable he has felt on an NFL field, noting how he has learned he doesn't have to speed up his game to match the speed of the NFL.

To Getsy, that's just the product of more reps in the cauldron.

"That's the experience part of it that's hard for everybody to have patience with," Getsy said. "It's cool that he's seeing that or saying that, but hopefully what he sees and how he views everything 10 games from now hopefully he can even say that more dramatically. That's part of playing this position. You can't say or feel those things unless you experience it in the games. He's got a few more reps under his belt now, so I think he's starting to play within his style and his ways, and he's finding his own way within our system and helping his teammates around him and all that good stuff."

The Bears have preached incremental progress as it pertains to Fields. They are following a process that will take time to deliver tangible, consistent results on the field.

We saw a glimmer of that progress Sunday in Minnesota. Now, it's up to Fields and the Bears to make sure it becomes something more than one good half of football.

