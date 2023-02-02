Justin Fields hype video gets love from Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Justin Fields hype video gets love from Darnell Mooney originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s February. Plenty of time has passed to flush the Bad Vibes of the 2022 season and start getting hyped for the future. That’s even easier for Bears fans, considering the team controls the No. 1 pick in the draft and looks poised to flip it for several more picks. But the No. 1 reason Bears fans are on the Hype Train already is because of the guy who wears No. 1. Justin Fields noticeably improved as a passer and playmaker in his sophomore season, and earned the praise of not only his teammates and coaches, but peers from around the league.

One of the most popular ways for fans to share their Hype with other fans is with flashy Hype Vids, and one Hype Vid was so Hype that Bears players shared their approval on social media. DaWindyCity Productions is well known content creator around Bears Twitter, and their latest “mini movie” got some love from Darnell Mooney.

Seven minutes seems like a long time for a Twitter reel, but considering the amount of artistry Fields put on tape, and how much talking heads on TV gushed about his playmaking, fans couldn’t get enough.

The NFL draft begins Apr. 27. Until then, keep having fun with crazy highlights, Bears fans.

