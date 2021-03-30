Justin Fields on holding second Pro Day: I’ll show I do same thing everyday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Quarterback Justin Fields was the star attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout on Tuesday and he’s ready to do it again.

At a Monday press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’d be in Alabama on Tuesday but that Fields will hold a second Pro Day workout before the draft and that he would be in Columbus to check it out.

Fields ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and earned plaudits for the throwing portion of the session. After it was over, he said he welcomed the chance to let people know that he can perform that way consistently.

“It really doesn’t just happen one time,” Fields said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media. “I want to show I do the same thing everyday.”

Assuming Fields’ second workout comes together next month, Shanahan’s unlikely to be the only one watching to see if Fields provides proof of that.

Justin Fields on holding second Pro Day: I’ll show I do same thing everyday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Shanahan on scouting Mac Jones: You don’t have to hide as much drafting third

    The moment the 49ers traded up to third in next month’s draft, their intentions became clear: San Francisco will draft a quarterback. The 49ers aren’t disputing that. “To move up to 3, we had to feel good there’d be three guys we’d feel comfortable leading our team for a long time,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan [more]

  • Quinton Dunbar visiting Lions, Cardinals next week

    Cornerback Quinton Dunbar is one of the top remaining free agents. He ranks 91st on PFT’s top 100 list, but one of only 15 players left unsigned. His market has been quiet until now. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dunbar will visit the Lions and the Cardinals next week. Dunbar, 28, spent last [more]

  • Justin Fields praises 49ers, Kyle Shanahan after impressive pro day

    Quarterback Justin Fields was impressive during his Ohio State pro day on Tuesday.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers haven't decided which QB they'll pick No. 3 in draft

    The 49ers face a franchise-defining decision at No. 3 overall, but they didn't make the trade with one prospect in mind.

  • Kyle Shanahan explains attending Mac Jones' pro day over Justin Fields'

    Why is Kyle Shanahan headed to watch Mac Jones throw on Tuesday instead of Justin Fields? The answer is quite simple.

  • Rams add road game vs. Ravens as NFL season expands to 17 games

    With 17-game NFL season approved, Rams get a road game against the Ravens for the extra game. The preseason is cut to three games.

  • What Kyle Shanahan attending Mac Jones' pro day over Justin Fields' means

    Mac Jones and Justin Fields will host dueling pro days on Tuesday. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly will watch Jones. BIg deal or no deal at all?

  • Steelers revised 2021 schedule as NFL approves 17-game season

    In what has rumored to be true for nearly a year, the NFL officially approved a 17-game season starting in 2021.

  • Takeaways from Alabama's second pro day

    Alabama held its second of two pro days Tuesday as quarterback Mac Jones, receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and tight ends Miller Forristall and Carl Tucker all worked out in front of NFL coaches and scouts. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch opted to watch Jones on Tuesday instead of making the trip to Ohio State for Justin Field’s pro day. Meanwhile, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton were also in town to observe Alabama players.

  • Najee Harris will do drills, won’t run 40 at Alabama Pro Day Tuesday

    Quarterback Mac Jones has drawn a lot of attention ahead of Alabama’s Pro Day workout on Tuesday, but he’s got a lot of company from teammates when it comes to interest from NFL teams. Running back Najee Harris is another Alabama star expected to go early in the draft. He could be the first running [more]

  • Notre Dame Spring Practice No. 2 Video: Takeaways And Observations

    • Tosh Baker (left tackle), Dillan Gibbons (left guard), Zeke Correll (center), John Dirksen (right guard) and Josh Lugg (right tackle) were on the offensive line together once again in all the available clips. Blake Fisher (LT), Rocco Spindler (LG) and Andrew Kristofic (C), Quinn Carroll (RG) and Michael Carmody (RT) appeared to be the second-team group.

  • Washington will face Bills in 2021 as NFL expands to 17-game schedule

    The NFL has officially moved to a 17-game season.

  • 49ers would listen to Jimmy Garoppolo trade under right circumstance

    It's going to be hard to find a quarterback that gives us a better chance to win than Jimmy right now ... "

  • Why 49ers passing on Mac Jones in NFL draft would 'shock' Chris Simms

    The 49ers should have their choice between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance at No. 3, but Chris Simms thinks the Alabama star is Kyle Shanahan's guy.

  • Report: NFL officially announce 17-game regular season schedule

    Who would the Seahawks play for the 17th game?

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • Elite advice: How a stranger's wisdom helped Oregon State's historic NCAA run

    OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 03/29/2021