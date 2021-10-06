Justin Fields had perfect response about being Bears’ franchise QB for next 10-15 years

The Justin Fields era can officially begin for the Chicago Bears as the rookie quarterback was named the starter moving forward. Contrary to what Matt Nagy was telling us Monday.

Fields has a chance to rewrite the quarterback narrative in Chicago and potentially deliver fans their best quarterback in the franchise’s storied history when all is said and done.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Fields has started two games — and played in 2.5 games — and there’s still plenty left to unfold. Still, it’s easy to believe Fields can be the guy that finally sets everything right in a franchise snakebitten at the quarterback position.

Fields was asked about what it feels like being the Bears’ franchise quarterback for the next 10-15 years, and he had the absolute perfect response.

“I don’t even know if we’re going to be on this Earth for the next 10-15 years,” he told reporters.

Justin Fields' response to a reporter asking him about how he feels about being the Bears' franchise QB for the next 10-15 years: "I don't even know if we're going to be on this Earth for the next 10-15 years" — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) October 6, 2021

Translation: Fields is focused on the present and the rest will play out when it does.

Right now, that means Fields is focused on Sunday’s game against the Raiders, which will mark his third NFL start. Las Vegas presents a challenge for the Bears given their defensive front. But with Bill Lazor still calling plays, we shouldn’t see a replay of Week 3’s loss to the Browns.

But rest assured, from this moment forward, this is Fields’ team, and it’s all about his development.